Figure Skating Prodigy Yulia Lipnitskaya Falls, Ruins Gold Medal Hopes

Russian figure skater Yulia Lipnitskaya suffered a shocking fall on a triple flip in the short program at the Olympics on Wednesday.

The 15-year-old became the breakout star of the Olympics with a flawless performance in the team event last week.

Everything was going her way again in the short program in the individual event. But a fall on her final jump ruined what was a fantastic routine.

“It was just a technical error. She came too close to the boards. There was no pressure,” her coach told the Chicago Tribune’s Philip Hersh after the fall.

She’s now nearly nine points behind the leader, South Korea’s Yuna Kim, and a gold medal is a longshot.

Heartbreaking (via BBC):

She was devastated in the kiss-and-cry:

But she still has an outside shot at a medal with a perfect long program on Thursday:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.