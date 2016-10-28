People are threatening to boycott Yuengling beer after owner endorses Donald Trump

Yuengling is facing backlash after the owner of the largest craft brewer in America voiced support for Donald Trump.

On Monday, the Republican presidential nominee’s son Eric Trump visited Yuengling’s brewery in East Norwegian Township while campaigning in Pennsylvania, the Reading Eagle reported.

Following the tour Yuengling’s fifth-generation owner Dick Yuengling Jr., voiced his support of the candidate.

“Our guys are behind your father,” Yuengling said. “We need him in there.”

Since then Yuengling drinkers have angrily taken to social media to disavow the beer.

@EricTrump I will never drink another goddamn ounce of @Yuengling_Beer as long as I live. Many others I know will do the same.

— TrumpCrafts (@TrumpCrafts) October 24, 2016

An alcohol company endorsing a sexual predator, that’s in no way indicative of rape culture. Way to go Yuengling! #NeverTrump

— Sane Ppl 4 Hillary (@SanePpl4Hillary) October 27, 2016

Not a big boycott guy, but why should i give Dick Yuengling even $1 to support Trump or his union-busting? https://t.co/XEJIP25he5

— Will Bunch (@Will_Bunch) October 26, 2016

I think it’s time to boycott any company supporting a sexual predator, serial liar, racist, sexist, homophobic conman. Nope: @Yuengling_Beer https://t.co/dCZm8BMnSY

— ☆ OTEP SHAMAYA ☆ (@otepofficial) October 26, 2016

Yuengling endorsing Trump pisses me off. It’s 1 of my favourite beers, but “people before profits” I say, so until they change, they lost me.

— NUFF$AID (@nuffsaidNY) October 26, 2016

“If you as a brewery are supporting Trump, then I’m no longer supporting your beer. Adios,” reads one such comment on the brewery’s Facebook page.

Yuengling couldn’t immediately be reached for comment on the boycott threats.

But as the backlash against Yuengling gains steam, some Trump supporters are promising to buy even more of the beer.

Any business you’ve lost by endorsing Trump will be made up tenfold by my purchases for decades to come. @Yuengling_Beer — Matt Dougan (@Americooligan) October 26, 2016

Every supporter of Donald Trump should buy a six pack of @Yuengling_Beer, as the company is BEHIND his efforts!! Awesome stuff. #MAGA

— Paul Kersey (@sbpdl) October 27, 2016

“Yuengling Brewery, I’m proud of you guys,” reads a comment on Facebook. “Thanks for standing up and supporting the future President who will make this country great again!”

Yuengling isn’t the only food and beverage industry leader to throw support behind Trump. While the industry as a whole has made uncharacteristically small donations to the candidate, Andy Puzder, the CEO of Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s parent company CKE Restaurants, has come out in strong support of Trump.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.