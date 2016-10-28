People are threatening to boycott Yuengling beer after owner endorses Donald Trump

Kate Taylor
Yuengling is facing backlash after the owner of the largest craft brewer in America voiced support for Donald Trump. 

On Monday, the Republican presidential nominee’s son Eric Trump visited Yuengling’s brewery in East Norwegian Township while campaigning in Pennsylvania, the Reading Eagle reported.
Following the tour Yuengling’s fifth-generation owner Dick Yuengling Jr., voiced his support of the candidate. 

“Our guys are behind your father,” Yuengling said. “We need him in there.”

Since then Yuengling drinkers have angrily taken to social media to disavow the beer. 

“If you as a brewery are supporting Trump, then I’m no longer supporting your beer. Adios,” reads one such comment on the brewery’s Facebook page. 

Yuengling couldn’t immediately be reached for comment on the boycott threats. 

But as the backlash against Yuengling gains steam, some Trump supporters are promising to buy even more of the beer. 

“Yuengling Brewery, I’m proud of you guys,” reads a comment on Facebook. “Thanks for standing up and supporting the future President who will make this country great again!” 

Yuengling isn’t the only food and beverage industry leader to throw support behind Trump. While the industry as a whole has made uncharacteristically small donations to the candidate, Andy Puzder, the CEO of Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s parent company CKE Restaurants, has come out in strong support of Trump.

