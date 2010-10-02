YUCK: Twitter's Promoted Tweet For "Cancer Awareness" Is An Ad For "#Saw3D Awareness Month"

The phrase “cancer awareness” is trending on Twitter right now because its cancer awareness month.But click on the “Cancer Awareness” trend under the Twitter.com trending topics list and the first tweet you’ll see has nothing to do with fighting a deadly disease.



It’s an ad for the torture porn flick Saw 3D. It’s a promoted tweet from @lionsgatehorro that reads: “It is now #Saw3D awareness month! Spread the word & help reveal the FINAL SAW poster! http://bit.ly/ShareSaw3D.”

How crass.

Clean it up, Twitter.

