Yuan Mania Is Over, NASDAQ Tanking Now Down Over 1%

Update 3:45 PM: And here’s why.
Big losers in the China revaluation, like U.S. firms that manufacture in China and low cost retailers, are bearing the brunt of today’s losses.
- Apple down 1.58%
- Walmart down 1.18%
Right now, markets are moving steadily down, even though gains were expected as a result of the yuan revaluation.
- Dow down 0.20%
- S&P 500 down 0.56%
- NASDAQ down 0.99%
