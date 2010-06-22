Yuan Mania Is Over, NASDAQ Tanking Now Down Over 1%

Gregory White

Update 3:45 PM: And here’s why.

Big losers in the China revaluation, like U.S. firms that manufacture in China and low cost retailers, are bearing the brunt of today’s losses.

  • Apple down 1.58%
  • Walmart down 1.18%

Right now, markets are moving steadily down, even though gains were expected as a result of the yuan revaluation.

  • Dow down 0.20%
  • S&P 500 down 0.56%
  • NASDAQ down 0.99%
