Yuan Mania Cools Fast, As Futures Already Begin To Fade

That was quick.



Check out the the crazy action in the NASDAQ 100 futures since trading opened. The indices still looks like it’s headed up, but definitely not with the same ferocity.

As ZeroHedge notes, while the Chinese may talk about floating the yuan, they haven’t actually done so yet… at all, and in fact the yuan has weakened a touch against the euro.

Photo: FinViz

