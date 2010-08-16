Remember The Yuan Revaluation? It Was A Lie

Several weeks ago, right before a G20 summit, China placated restless world leaders by announcing a gradual yuan rise. Nobody expected it to be severe or swift, but not many expected the yuan to actually fall.



And yet, that’s what’s happened.

As Ambrose Evans-Pritchard at the Telegraph points out, the yuan is now down 1.8% against a trade-weighted basket of currencies since the announced revaluation.

So that alone would be reason for US politicians (like Chuck Schumer) to flip out, but beyond that the economic situation looks worse than it did early this summer. Add that soft patch to the outsize trade deficit reported last week (which will slice G2 GDP big time), and you have the recipe for a new currency war.

