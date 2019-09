For the first time since the Chinese government relaxed its peg to the dollar in 2005, the Yuan has risen past 7 to the dollar, settling at $6.9907. This marks an 18.4% advance, with more gains likely as Chinese officials scramble to tackle runaway inflation.



