Yu Just One Of Many Execs To Quit Facebook

Nicholas Carlson
A Valley exec and Facebook-watcher tells us he’s “shocked” to see Facebook and CFO Gideon Yu parting ways. We are too, but it’s not like this kind of thing hasn’t happened before.

Here’s a rough list of departed Facebook executives:

  • CFO Gideon Yu
  • Facebook cofounder Dustin Moskovitz
  • Platform director Ben Ling
  • Designer Katie Geminder
  • Designer Eston Bond
  • Data guru Jeff Hammerbacher
  • Marketing VP Matt Cohler
  • Top engineeer Justin Rosenstein
  • Sandberg’s executive assistant, Camille Hart
  • CTO Adam D’Angelo
  • Cofounder Chris Hughes
  • COO Owen Van Natta
  • President Sean Parker
  • CFO Mike Sheridan
  • Controller Catherine Chang
  • VP of Product Doug Hirsch
  • Cofounder Andrew McCollum
  • Cofounder Eduardo Saverin
  • Tricia Black (first VP of Sales)
  • TS Ramakrishnan (VP of engineering)
  • Nick Heyman (director of Operations)

If you can add to our list, please do so in the comments or contact us at 646 747 1539 or [email protected]

