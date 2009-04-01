Yu Just One Of Many Execs To Quit Facebook

A Valley exec and Facebook-watcher tells us he’s “shocked” to see Facebook and CFO Gideon Yu parting ways. We are too, but it’s not like this kind of thing hasn’t happened before.
Here’s a rough list of departed Facebook executives:
- CFO Gideon Yu
- Facebook cofounder Dustin Moskovitz
- Platform director Ben Ling
- Designer Katie Geminder
- Designer Eston Bond
- Data guru Jeff Hammerbacher
- Marketing VP Matt Cohler
- Top engineeer Justin Rosenstein
- Sandberg’s executive assistant, Camille Hart
- CTO Adam D’Angelo
- Cofounder Chris Hughes
- COO Owen Van Natta
- President Sean Parker
- CFO Mike Sheridan
- Controller Catherine Chang
- VP of Product Doug Hirsch
- Cofounder Andrew McCollum
- Cofounder Eduardo Saverin
- Tricia Black (first VP of Sales)
- TS Ramakrishnan (VP of engineering)
- Nick Heyman (director of Operations)
If you can add to our list, please do so in the comments or contact us at 646 747 1539 or [email protected]
