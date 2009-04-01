Yu Just One Of Many Execs To Quit Facebook

A Valley exec and Facebook-watcher tells us he’s “shocked” to see Facebook and CFO Gideon Yu parting ways. We are too, but it’s not like this kind of thing hasn’t happened before.



Here’s a rough list of departed Facebook executives:

CFO Gideon Yu

Facebook cofounder Dustin Moskovitz

Platform director Ben Ling

Designer Katie Geminder

Designer Eston Bond

Data guru Jeff Hammerbacher

Marketing VP Matt Cohler

Top engineeer Justin Rosenstein

Sandberg’s executive assistant, Camille Hart

CTO Adam D’Angelo

Cofounder Chris Hughes

COO Owen Van Natta

President Sean Parker

CFO Mike Sheridan

Controller Catherine Chang

VP of Product Doug Hirsch

Cofounder Andrew McCollum

Cofounder Eduardo Saverin

Tricia Black (first VP of Sales)

TS Ramakrishnan (VP of engineering)

Nick Heyman (director of Operations)

If you can add to our list, please do so in the comments or contact us at 646 747 1539 or [email protected]

