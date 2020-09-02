Alibaba investment sparks 259% rally in Chinese delivery firm

Getty Images / Xinhua News Agency

YTO Express Holdings soared 259% on Wednesday after Alibaba increased its investment stake in the Chinese delivery firm by nearly $US1 billion.

Alibaba increased its holding from 10.5% to 22.5% in YTO Express, which is one of China’s largest logistics-services providers.

The parent company of YTO Express Holdings, YTO Express Group also surged 10% on the news.

YTO Express Holdings trades in Hong Kong, while YTO Express Group trades in mainland China.

Visit the Business Insider homepage for more stories.

When Alibaba makes a move, investors take notice.

So is the case with YTO Express Holdings, which soared 259% on Wednesday after Alibaba increased its investment stake in the Chinese delivery firm by $US966 million.

YTO Express Holdings trades in Hong Kong.

Alibaba will purchase 379.2 million shares from a controlling YTO shareholder. The investment will more than double Alibaba’s stake in YTO Express Holdings from a previous 10.5% to 22.5%.

YTO Express is one of China’s largest logistics services providers and has seen a boom in business as Chinese consumers increased their ecommerce spend amid the COVID-19 pandemic.



Read more:

‘You can make 5, 10, 50X your money’: Here’s an inside look at the 7-part strategy small-stock expert Ian Cassel is using to unearth the market’s most overlooked gems



The parent company of YTO Express Holdings, YTO Express Group, also soared 10%, on the news in mainland China.

Alibaba has been investing in a number of logistics providers over the years as it looks to better compete with JD.com, which owns its own in-house network of delivery providers. Other logistics companies Alibaba has invested in includes ZTO Express, STO Express, and BEST Inc.

A spokeswoman from Alibaba told the South China Morning Post about the investment: “We are pleased to further strengthen the strategic partnership with YTO, focusing on digitisation and globalisation to enhance customer service capabilities.”



Read more:

Bernstein breaks down 4 reasons why red-hot growth stocks will keep soaring – and outlines how to build a safe portfolio designed to take advantage



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.