Yow! New York City's Hottest Day All Summer!

As a heat wave swept across America from the central Plains to the Middle Atlantic and Northeast regions, temperatures in New York City finally climbed up above 90 degrees for the first time all summer. The summer that never was suddenly is.

It should be interesting to see how this plays into the climate change debate. A huge part of the climate change debate is based around a theory that the real is the invisible and the visible is unreal. That is, the evidence we see with our own eyes is allegedly deceiving us about less than perceptible but steady changes.

Intellectuals like this kind of reasoning. It makes them feel superior to less intellectually inclined people who base their judgments on experience. Intellectuals—armed with models—get to prejudge future events without feeling like they are prejudiced. It’s very satisfying to have an explanation that lets you explain everyday phenomenon in ways that are impenetrable to most people and based on evidence that is undetectable except by experts.

Of course, this doesn’t mean the invisible climate change isn’t real. After all, invisible things are at the heart of economics. Adam Smith’s invisible hand. Bastiat’s Seen and Unseen. The pure theory of time preference.

Occasionally, though, this access to invisible laws governing the world can be alienating. Much like an ancient prophet asking God to show the people a sign, sometimes the climate change folks must get frustrated when the temperature conspires to turn the public against them. This summer’s mildness wave in the Northeast was one of those frustrating events.

Now, at long last, the climate change folks have a really hot day to remind people that they don’t like really hot weather.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.