Earlier this week we drew your attention to the fact that Palladium was in big-time rally mode, and that the auto-linked commodity was close to reaching its Jan 19th highs. It initially got whacked hard on Toyota, but obviously it was brushing that off.



Well look at it now!

Photo: FinViz.com

