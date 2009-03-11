Yow! Board of Health Investigating TB Outbreak at Bank of America

Bank of America reportedly sent out a memo today to employees warning about an investigation into a tuberculosis outbreak at the bank’s shiny new building near Bryant Park. Our friends at DealBreaker received a copy of the memo, which looks like it was taken with a camera phone.



(Hey! That's a good idea. Email us your camera phone pictures of any memos to([email protected]) or send them directly to 646-526-3327.)

The picture is a bit dark and grainy, so we had our non-disease ridden associates transcribe it.

March 10, 2009

Dear Teammate:

The New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygene Bureau of Tuberculosis Control (BTBC) has recently notified us that they are investigating a case of tuberculosis (TB) involving an associate at Bank of America at One Bryant Park, New York, NY.

The safety and health of all our associates is a top priority, and we understand that this news may cause concern and that you may have questions. Our in-house Medical Director, Dr. Michael Rendell, is working directly with a team from Life Safety, Security and Global Human Resources to ensure the necessary support and resources are available to you.

The Department of Health will be conducting informational seminars at One Bryant Park at 4:30 p.m. in the fourth floor Meeting Room to answer any questions you may have regarding tuberculosis and possible transmission risks.

We encourage you to review the attached pamplet, and to visit the website www.nyc.gov/health/tb for information and answer to common questions.

Counselers are available through the Employee Assistance Program (EAP) at 1.877.444.1012 or online at www.aet.naep.com using ID number [redacted] at login.

If you have questions about your health coverage or medical benefits, please contact the Personnel centre at 1.800.556.6044, option 2.

