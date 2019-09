Well in case you hadn’t here’s a long-term futures chart from FinViz, that tells the story pretty well.



These are prices we haven’t seen since the 1800s thanks to a combination of demand, cheap money, and horrible weather.

Apparently India is hoarding its supply, infuriating domestic textile makers.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.