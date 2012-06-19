Linus Torvalds: Nvidia Is 'The Single Worst Company We've Ever Dealt With'

Last week, Linux creator Linus Torvalds was in Finland giving a talk when a woman in the crowd asked why chip maker Nvidia refused to support Linux on a brand new machine she had bought.



Torvalds had some choice words — and gestures — about it. Torvalds declared Nvidia as “the single worst company we’ve ever dealt with” and says that it’s “really sad” because Nvidia wants to sell a lot of chips into the Android market. (Android is based on Linux).

And then he turned to the camera and flipped Nvidia off.

Skip ahead to 49:25 to see the action.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.