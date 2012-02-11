You've Got To See Rickie Fowler's Latest Outlandish Outfit

Rickie Fowler is well-known among golf enthusiasts for his wardrobe that pushes the limits of what is typically seen on the PGA Tour. To some it is a blight on the sport. To others, he is a welcome addition to a sport that often struggles to reach a young audience.



Well, in today’s second-round at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am, he has taken it to an entirely new level, dressing as a yellow highlighter…

Photo: Golf Channel

Of course, while that is hard on the eyes, it is not nearly as ugly as the pants being worn by stand-up comic Jackie Flynn and his caddie…

Photo: Golf Channel

