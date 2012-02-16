You've Got To Read The Stories In This New Report Detailing How A Wall Street Job Could Kill You

A University of Southern California study on the health effects of a Wall Street job has reiterated what many already knew—that working the 100+ hours per week grind will very likely mess up a lot of bankers and their bodies.



We highlighted 20 ways that a Wall Street job may slowly be killing you last year and now you can check out the science behind it.

The study found “insomnia, alcoholism, heart palpitations, eating disorders and an explosive temper” pervasive among the bankers, according to the Wall Street Journal. A copy of the study can be viewed here.

But what’s most fascinating about the study is the fact that the researcher got up close and personal with many bankers (the two banks that were part of the research remained anonymous), and obtained stories of how the banking lifestyle had affected them. That, combined with anecdotes from the WSJ and Business Insider’s own contacts stories, make for a very interesting list of tales:

A former Salomon Brothers managing director said the culture encouraged the belief that new employees were “dog’s bodies” and more senior level employees were allowed to work them to exhaustion. [via WSJ]

A former JP Morgan managing director said he observed some employees gain 30 to 40 pounds in a year.

The same director said when when he worked at Merrill Lynch, a managing director ordered a driver to turn on the AC when it was broken. When the car engine exploded, the director blamed and the driver and asked to have him fired.

One associate said he exploded at a cab driver when he couldn’t open the door and repeatedly swore at him in a rage until he realised his co-workers had seen him. [via USC study]

A vice president described work as a “never-ending nightmare.”

Another vice president said he was so fearful of others noticing the alcoholism he had developed that he only ever caught about one-half of most conversations.

A former banker with a top Wall Street firm told Business Insider that he developed high cholesterol in his first few years on the job and injured his knee when he tried to get back in shape. [via BI source]

The same banker informed us that a senior executive who ran the trading business at his firm had a binge eating habit and would swing from periods of inactivity to intense, competivie exercise, leading to a series of recurring back, shoulder and knee injuries.

