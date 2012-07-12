You've Got To Be Kidding: Another Catwoman Spinoff?

Christopher Nolan says Anne Hathaway is so good in The Dark Knight Rises that she should get her own spin-off movie.



The British film-maker, whose final Batman instalment arrives on 20 July on both sides of the Atlantic, said Hathaway had got under the skin of the character in a manner that left him genuinely impressed.

“Anne is incredibly precise and articulate about the psychology of the character. She’s really built it from the ground up, it’s just a delight to watch her perform,” he told Access Hollywood. “The thing she does in those heels is not to be taken lightly. She’s an incredible character and we’re very excited to see her and hopefully we’ll leave people wanting more.”

Asked if that meant he would be interested in taking charge of a future Catwoman movie, Nolan said: “For me, Gotham and these characters, I’m done. I’ve told our story and I’m moving on [but] I certainly think she deserves it – she’s incredible.”

Catwoman was at the centre of a reviled standalone 2004 film starring Halle Berry, though the character was radically revised from the one introduced by comic book legend Bob Kane in the first solo Batman comic in 1940. Hathaway, like Michelle Pfeiffer before her in 1992’s Batman Returns, plays Selina Kyle; the Berry iteration was named Patience Phillips and had a different backstory.

The Dark Knight Rises completes the trilogy Nolan began in 2005 with origins story Batman Begins and continued in 2008 with The Dark Knight. The third film once again stars Christian Bale as Batman/Bruce Wayne, with Michael Caine, Gary Oldman and Morgan Freeman in supporting roles. New arrivals include Hathaway as Catwoman, Tom Hardy as Bane, and Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Gotham cop John Blake. The film’s events take place eight years after those of The Dark Knight, with Batman emerging from retirement to face a new threat to his beloved city.

