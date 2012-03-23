You've Got A Week To Score $69 Fares On AirTran, Southwest Airlines, And More

Photo: Flickr via dougdmelo

If you blinked this week, you probably missed JetBlue’s two-day summer airfare sale bonanza. That deal ended at midnight Wednesday, but no need to fret.We’ve got details on two other airlines rolling out great airfare deals this week:



(UPDATE: The ripple effect has begun. Tons of other airlines are hopping on the deals wagon. See below.)

AirTran

The deal: Fares as low as $69 one-way

The deadline: Book by March 29 at 11:59 PST.

The fine print: Must travel between April 3 and June 27, with a 10-day advance purchase. And you’ve got to book directly through www.airtran.com,

Sweet fares:

$69 one-way between Atlanta and Sarasota

$95 one-way between Chicago Midway and Pittsburgh

$106 one-way between Baltimore/Washington and Ft. Lauderdale/Hollywood

Southwest Airlines

The deal: Like AirTran, one-way fares are as low as $69 to select destinations (domestic and international)

The deadline: Book by March 29, 11:59 p.m. PST.

The fine print: Must travel between April 3 and June 27. There are blackout dates for Florida travel (April 3 – April 16). You must book via southwest.com or swabiz.com at least 10 days in advance.

Sweet fares:

$69 one-way between Baltimore/Washington and Greenville-Spartanburg

$69 one-way between Las Vegas and San Francisco

$132 one-way between Atlanta and Baltimore/Washington

UPDATE: Delta & American Airlines are officially in the game.

Delta

The deal: Per Smarter Travel, Delta’s slashing prices on 62 routes to and from Atlanta and Detroit.

The deadline: Sale ends March 29 at midnight.

The fine print: Travel between April 3 and June 27 (sound familiar?)

Book at Delta.com.

American Airlines

The deal: Discounts on 1,350 routes.

The deadline: Same as the others–March 29 at midnight.

The fine print: Travel between April 3 and June 27.

Book at AA.com.

