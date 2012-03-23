You've Got A Week To Score $69 Fares On AirTran, Southwest Airlines, And More

Photo: Flickr via dougdmelo
If you blinked this week, you probably missed JetBlue’s two-day summer airfare sale bonanza. That deal ended at midnight Wednesday, but no need to fret.We’ve got details on two other airlines rolling out great airfare deals this week:
(UPDATE: The ripple effect has begun. Tons of other airlines are hopping on the deals wagon. See below.)
AirTran
The deal: Fares as low as $69 one-way
The deadline: Book by March 29 at 11:59 PST.
The fine print: Must travel between April 3 and June 27, with a 10-day advance purchase. And you’ve got to book directly through www.airtran.com,
Sweet fares:
- $69 one-way between Atlanta and Sarasota
- $95 one-way between Chicago Midway and Pittsburgh
- $106 one-way between Baltimore/Washington and Ft. Lauderdale/Hollywood
Southwest Airlines
The deal: Like AirTran, one-way fares are as low as $69 to select destinations (domestic and international)
The deadline: Book by March 29, 11:59 p.m. PST.
The fine print: Must travel between April 3 and June 27. There are blackout dates for Florida travel (April 3 – April 16). You must book via southwest.com or swabiz.com at least 10 days in advance.
Sweet fares:
- $69 one-way between Baltimore/Washington and Greenville-Spartanburg
- $69 one-way between Las Vegas and San Francisco
- $132 one-way between Atlanta and Baltimore/Washington
Hopefully other airlines will scramble to match these deals. If you’re booking a hotel for your stay, check out this new site that makes it nearly impossible not to get the lowest rates.
UPDATE: Delta & American Airlines are officially in the game.
Delta
The deal: Per Smarter Travel, Delta’s slashing prices on 62 routes to and from Atlanta and Detroit.
The deadline: Sale ends March 29 at midnight.
The fine print: Travel between April 3 and June 27 (sound familiar?)
Book at Delta.com.
American Airlines
The deal: Discounts on 1,350 routes.
The deadline: Same as the others–March 29 at midnight.
The fine print: Travel between April 3 and June 27.
Book at AA.com.
