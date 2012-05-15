YouTube's Video Views Are Falling -- By Design

YouTube is getting smaller in a metric that used to mean everything: views.



Since December, views on YouTube have dropped 28%, and March views are only slightly above what they were a year ago, startling for a site accustomed to breakneck growth.

It’s an intended consequence of the Google-owned site’s shift from a video search engine filled with snack-size content to a full-fledged, couch-potato-optimised entertainment destination. At YouTube, the “view” is out and “engagement” is in.

Click here to read more>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.