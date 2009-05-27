YouTube's Rivals To Offer Better Video Analytics

Good news for Web video publishers and advertisers: You’ll be able to get more stats about your videos (and everyone’s) thanks to a new partnership between 15 video sites and TubeMogul, a video analytics startup.

Sites like Blip.tv, MetaCafe, and DailyMotion have built TubeMogul’s software into their Web video players, which will provide more information about who’s watching the videos, how long they’re watching, and where they’re coming from, than was previously available. The service will be free through TubeMogul, which is launching its “2.0” product today at noon.

TubeMogul’s service will not be built (yet) into the two most important video sites for publishers and advertisers: Google’s (GOOG) YouTube and Hulu, a joint venture between NBC, Fox, and Disney. But a TubeMogul rep sounded hopeful that Google could eventually add YouTube to the service in a matter of months if big publishers got on board. Hulu will be a different story — the site owners have little upside to giving their video stats away.

Here’s what one of the screens looks like: It’s the rate that people stop watching “The National Money Hole” video from The Onion.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.