The YouTubes Of The World That You've Never Heard Of

YouTube has become a household name in the United States and has more than just cute cat and fail videos.
But as the top video sharing site in pretty much every country minus China, does YouTube face ANY competition overseas?
We scoured web & traffic analytics site Alexa to find other video sharing sites that YouTube should watch out for.
Vimeo, the 102nd most popular site in the United States, has become known for its emphasis on high quality video content over sheer quantity.
DireTube, the 'Ethiopian YouTube,' was founded in October 2008 and has grown to be the country's 64th most popular site.
The founder of DireTube calls the site a 'non-political source for videos of Ethiopian news, dramas, and music.'
Launched in February 2007, Veoh, essentially a mashup of YouTube and Hulu, is Japan's 74th most frequented site -- even though it's based in San Diego, CA.
The site hosts user generated and professionally produced content ranging from music videos to full-length movies.
Nico Nico Douga, which roughly translates to 'Smile Videos,' sits just nine spots behind YouTube as the 13th most popular site in Japan.
The unique thing about this site is its emphasis on viewer interaction in which users can overlay comments directly onto the video and sync it to a set playback time.
Founded in July 2002 and headquartered in Palo Alto, Metacafe has found an audience -- in Yemen and Iraq where the site ranks 40th and 52nd respectively.
Metacafe focuses on short-form original content and does not allow 'hard news stories, personal videos or webcam chatter' to appear on the site.
As the 7th most visited site in Bulgaria, Vbox7 is a VERY close competitor to YouTube -- the 4th most popular site in the Eastern European nation.
Vbox7 hosted over 2 million unique visitors last month; pretty impressive for a country with just over 7.5 million people.
Based in Romania, MyVideo has found huge success across the continent in Germany.
As the 82nd most visited site in Germany, MyVideo is the most popular video site in Germany behind, of course, YouTube.
Trilulilu, Romania's 24th most popular site, is like the MySpace of Romania but with more of an emphasis on user uploads of videos, pictures, and music.
The Paris-based Dailymotion is the 16th most visited site in France.
The 'YouTube of France' was founded in March 2005 -- just one month after YouTube's founding.
Hong Kong-based Megavideo is huge in Italy and Spain; it ranks as the 19th most popular site in both countries.
At least for me, this video sharing site is known as the place to find pirated TV shows that you can't find on Hulu.
Tudou was actually launched in April 2005 -- months before YouTube went live.
Tudou is China's 11th most popular site, but it still isn't the top Chinese video sharing site despite the country's ban on YouTube.
Over a year after Tudou went live, Youku launched in China and has since surpassed all of its competitors.
Youku is the 10th most visited site in China and went public on the NYSE in December 2010.
