YouTube's New Plans To Keep Users Hooked

Now that Google’s (GOOG) video-sharing site YouTube is finally figuring out how to make money off all its traffic, its back to figuring out ways to get more traffic.



For now, that means pursuing new initiatives to entice viewers to keep watching more than just one or two videos when they visit the site, the WSJ reports.

The goal is “Manufacturing spontaneity,” according to YouTube exec Hunter Walk.

Unlike the traditional, if you watched a video about this, so you might also like another video about the same topic recommendations, YouTube will try find new topics to keep users’ interest up.

The WSJ, “To accomplish that, YouTube has begun trying to predict what topics will pique a user’s interest after they’re done watching a certain video based on data about their viewing behaviours and the content of what they’re watching. For the Van Halen user, maybe it’s something about scuba diving.”

Other initiatives include personalised recommendations based on viewing history, and the “wonder wheel-” recommendations to various videos related to the original topic.

Also coming soon: tools that will let users see what their friends are watching.

Photo: Spencer E. Holtaway

