Here Are The Nominations For YouTube's First Music Awards

Jennifer Michalski
Psy gangnam style danceYouTubePSY’s ‘Gangnam Style’ has almost two billion hits on YouTube.

Monday evening, YouTube announced the nominees for its first ever music awards show.
The live Nov. 3 event will be hosted by actor Jason Schwartzman and comedian/musician Reggie Watts, and will feature live performances from M.I.A., Tyler the Creator, and Avicii.

The awards will include six nomination categories including “Video of the Year,” in which Barack Obama and Mitt Romney’s epic rap battle will go up against the likes of PSY and Lady Gaga, and “YouTube Phenomenon,” where the year’s most popular dance videos, “Gangnam Style” and “Harlem Shake” will battle it out.

The YouTube Music Award’s nominations are based on video views, likes, comments, and subscriptions since September 2012, and winners will be chosen by fan votes.

The live NYC awards show will be streamed on YouTube, naturally, and will be preceded by a series of music events in five cities around the world (Moscow, Rio, London, Seoul, and Tokyo).

Here is a list of the nominees:

Video of the Year

Demi Lovato – “Heart Attack

Epic Rap Battles of History – “Barack Obama vs Mitt Romney

Girls’ Generation – “I Got A Boy

Justin Bieber (feat. Nicki Minaj) – “Beauty And A Beat

Lady Gaga – “Applause

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis (feat. Mary Lambert) – “Same Love

Miley Cyrus – “We Can’t Stop

One Direction – “Best Song Ever

PSY – “Gentleman

Selena Gomez – “Come & Get It

Artist of the Year

Eminem

Epic Rap Battles of History

Justin Bieber

Katy Perry

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis

Nicki Minaj

One Direction

PSY

Rihanna

Taylor Swift

Response of the Year

Boyce Avenue (feat. Fifth Harmony) – “Mirrors

Jayesslee – “Gangnam Style

Lindsey Stirling and Pentatonix – “Radioactive

ThePianoGuys – “Titanium / Pavane

Walk Off the Earth (feat. KRNFX) – “I Knew You Were Trouble

YouTube Phenomenon

Diamonds

Gangnam Style ”

Harlem Shake

I Knew You Were Trouble

Thrift Shop

YouTube Breakthrough

Kendrick Lamar

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis

Naughty Boy

Passenger

Rudimental

Innovation of the Year

Anamanaguchi – “ENDLESS FANTASY

Atoms For Peace – “Ingenue

Bat For Lashes – “Lilies

DeStorm – “See Me Standing

Toro Y Moi – “Say That

Watch a preview for the show below:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.