Here Are The Nominations For YouTube's First Music Awards

Monday evening, YouTube announced the nominees for its first ever music awards show.
The live Nov. 3 event will be hosted by actor Jason Schwartzman and comedian/musician Reggie Watts, and will feature live performances from M.I.A., Tyler the Creator, and Avicii.
The awards will include six nomination categories including “Video of the Year,” in which Barack Obama and Mitt Romney’s epic rap battle will go up against the likes of PSY and Lady Gaga, and “YouTube Phenomenon,” where the year’s most popular dance videos, “Gangnam Style” and “Harlem Shake” will battle it out.
The YouTube Music Award’s nominations are based on video views, likes, comments, and subscriptions since September 2012, and winners will be chosen by fan votes.
The live NYC awards show will be streamed on YouTube, naturally, and will be preceded by a series of music events in five cities around the world (Moscow, Rio, London, Seoul, and Tokyo).
Here is a list of the nominees:
Video of the Year
Demi Lovato – “Heart Attack“
Epic Rap Battles of History – “Barack Obama vs Mitt Romney“
Girls’ Generation – “I Got A Boy“
Justin Bieber (feat. Nicki Minaj) – “Beauty And A Beat“
Lady Gaga – “Applause“
Macklemore & Ryan Lewis (feat. Mary Lambert) – “Same Love“
Miley Cyrus – “We Can’t Stop“
One Direction – “Best Song Ever“
PSY – “Gentleman“
Selena Gomez – “Come & Get It“
Artist of the Year
Eminem
Epic Rap Battles of History
Justin Bieber
Katy Perry
Macklemore & Ryan Lewis
Nicki Minaj
One Direction
PSY
Rihanna
Taylor Swift
Response of the Year
Boyce Avenue (feat. Fifth Harmony) – “Mirrors“
Jayesslee – “Gangnam Style“
Lindsey Stirling and Pentatonix – “Radioactive“
ThePianoGuys – “Titanium / Pavane“
Walk Off the Earth (feat. KRNFX) – “I Knew You Were Trouble“
YouTube Phenomenon
“Diamonds“
YouTube Breakthrough
Kendrick Lamar
Macklemore & Ryan Lewis
Naughty Boy
Passenger
Rudimental
Innovation of the Year
Anamanaguchi – “ENDLESS FANTASY“
Atoms For Peace – “Ingenue“
Bat For Lashes – “Lilies“
DeStorm – “See Me Standing“
Toro Y Moi – “Say That“
Watch a preview for the show below:
