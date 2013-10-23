Here Are The Nominations For YouTube's First Music Awards

YouTube PSY’s ‘Gangnam Style’ has almost two billion hits on YouTube.

Monday evening, YouTube announced the nominees for its first ever music awards show.

The live Nov. 3 event will be hosted by actor Jason Schwartzman and comedian/musician Reggie Watts, and will feature live performances from M.I.A., Tyler the Creator, and Avicii.

The awards will include six nomination categories including “Video of the Year,” in which Barack Obama and Mitt Romney’s epic rap battle will go up against the likes of PSY and Lady Gaga, and “YouTube Phenomenon,” where the year’s most popular dance videos, “Gangnam Style” and “Harlem Shake” will battle it out.

The YouTube Music Award’s nominations are based on video views, likes, comments, and subscriptions since September 2012, and winners will be chosen by fan votes.

The live NYC awards show will be streamed on YouTube, naturally, and will be preceded by a series of music events in five cities around the world (Moscow, Rio, London, Seoul, and Tokyo).

Here is a list of the nominees:

Video of the Year



Demi Lovato – “Heart Attack“

Epic Rap Battles of History – “Barack Obama vs Mitt Romney“

Girls’ Generation – “I Got A Boy“

Justin Bieber (feat. Nicki Minaj) – “Beauty And A Beat“

Lady Gaga – “Applause“

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis (feat. Mary Lambert) – “Same Love“

Miley Cyrus – “We Can’t Stop“

One Direction – “Best Song Ever“

PSY – “Gentleman“

Selena Gomez – “Come & Get It“

Artist of the Year



Eminem

Epic Rap Battles of History

Justin Bieber

Katy Perry

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis

Nicki Minaj

One Direction

PSY

Rihanna

Taylor Swift

Response of the Year

Boyce Avenue (feat. Fifth Harmony) – “Mirrors“

Jayesslee – “Gangnam Style“

Lindsey Stirling and Pentatonix – “Radioactive“

ThePianoGuys – “Titanium / Pavane“

Walk Off the Earth (feat. KRNFX) – “I Knew You Were Trouble“

YouTube Phenomenon

“Diamonds“

“Gangnam Style ”

“Harlem Shake“

“I Knew You Were Trouble“

“Thrift Shop“

YouTube Breakthrough

Kendrick Lamar

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis

Naughty Boy

Passenger

Rudimental

Innovation of the Year

Anamanaguchi – “ENDLESS FANTASY“

Atoms For Peace – “Ingenue“

Bat For Lashes – “Lilies“

DeStorm – “See Me Standing“

Toro Y Moi – “Say That“

Watch a preview for the show below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

