YouTube's Most Massive Star Makes Millions Of Dollars -- Now He Wants His Own Network

Felix “PewdiePie” Kjellberg is YouTube’s biggest star with nearly 30 million subscribers on his channel, where he makes videos about playing video games. He also rakes in $US4 million a year in ad sales.

Now the star, who hails from Stockholm, is looking to leave Maker Studios in December in search of his own network, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal.

According to the Journal, “Maker Studios, a producer of online content that takes a cut of ad sales, counts on PewDiePie as its most important personality. It sold itself to Walt Disney Co. earlier this year in a deal that could be worth close to $US1 billion, depending on certain performance targets.”

Kjellberg’s contract ends in December and according to an interview he did with with Swedish magazine Icon, he seems lukewarm about continuing his relationship with Maker. Instead he wants to start his own network.

He was quoted as saying,

“Yes, but I’d rather not talk too much about it. I’m in touch with a couple of people who I think would be so right for this. I’m eager to get it all up and running. So far, all the networks have been managed in such an incredibly poor way, it’s embarrassing really. I’d like to help other YouTubers,” Mr. Kjellberg told Icon.

