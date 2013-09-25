Google's Ad Chief Says YouTube's Mobile Ads Are 3 Times More Effective If People Are Allowed To Skip Them

Google has learned that giving mobile users the option to skip certain YouTube advertisements greatly increases the probability that users will watch and click on the ads they’re being shown.

Google vice president for display advertising Neal Mohan said Tuesday that the company’s TrueView mobile video ads, which offer the skip option and only charge advertisers if they are watched and clicked on, drove three times as much engagement as non-TrueView ads in the month since the company made the product available to certain mobile publishers.

“We want to take the notion of consumer choice to mobile video,” Mohan said in a speech at the Smarter Mobile Marketing (SM2) conference in New York City.

Mohan said that TrueView’s move to mobile was additionally important because it allows advertisers to get a better idea of just how many people are actually seeing the ads they pay for. Currently 86% of YouTube’s ad inventory is made up of TrueView ads, and 25% of YouTube’s traffic comes from smartphones and tablets.

Mohan estimated that YouTube’s mobile traffic will continue to rise, saying there will be about 1 billion tablets in the world by 2017. As such, he said it will be pivotal to develop real-time metrics that accurately chart how many people are seeing and engaging with the mobile advertisements brands are paying for.

“There’s so much more we can do,” Mohan said. “Not only did a person see my ad, but was it the audience I was going after? How did the ad change users’ perspective?”

