YouTube's Indie Film Rentals Generate Less Than $11,000 In Sales

YouTube’s indie film rental business generated a whopping $10,709.16 in revenue for Google.



Miguel Helft at the New York Times reports YouTube served up 2,684 views of the five Sundance films it had on its site over a 10 day period. Multiply that by $3.99 per rental of a movie, and you get the underwhelming sales number.

This wasn’t about sales. It was about testing a new technology and another business for YouTube.

A spokesman tells Miguel that YouTube is working on making more popular films available.

