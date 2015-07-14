YouTube's CEO had the perfect response to a question about work-life balance

Kimberly White/Getty Youtube CEO Susan Wojcicki speak onstage during ‘Who Owns Your Screen?’ at the Vanity Fair New Establishment Summit at Yerba Buena Center for the Arts on October 9, 2014 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Kimberly White/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

At Fortune’s Fortune Brainstorm Tech 2015 conference in Aspen on Monday, the CEO of YouTube, Susan Wojcicki, got the dreaded question: how do you balance your work life and your home life?

This particular question came at Wojcicki in the form of asking how she balances “entrepreneurialism and 5 children,” according to Confide’s Jon Brod.

It’s the one question from which successful women cannot seem to escape, but Wojcicki was ready to answer.

Her response? “I guess I like to create things.”

And really, is there anything more disruptive than creating a new human?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.