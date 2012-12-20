YouTube's New iPhone App Fixes One Of The Biggest Problems With Internet Video

YouTube recognises that there is a problem with some videos that are recorded from our smartphones.



More than a few of the internet channel’s 120,000,000 videos suffer from what is called “vertical video syndrome.”

Vertical video syndrome happens when someone records a video from their iPhone or other smartphone and fail to hold the camera horizontally, resulting in huge black bars on either side of the video.

Here’s a perfect example of vertical video syndrome:

Photo: YouTube

So when YouTube released its new app this week, Capture, the video giant made it a requirement to rotate the screen before you record a video. Capture lets you upload videos you shoot on your iPhone directly to YouTube. You can also share videos on Facebook, Twitter, and Google+, making it a great alternative to the built-in video camera app on the iPhone.

Anyway, here’s a look at the tiny, but brilliant design detail in Capture:

