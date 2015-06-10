Bethany Mota has over 8 million fans on YouTube but says 'I still don't consider myself to be famous'

Cosmopolitan just released its 2015 list of The Internets Most Fascinating people, including Instagram star Anastasia Ashley, former Trekkie George Takei, and feminist comedian Amy Schumer.

Also making the list is Bethany Mota, a 19-year-old YouTuber who has been dominating the digital space since she was barely thirteen.

Since 2009, Mota’s brand has grown from YouTube videos in her bedroom to include her own line with Aeropostale, a pop single, and television appearances ranging from “The Ellen Show” to a stint competing on “Dancing with the Stars.”

But Mota says six years later, she is still just as obsessed with the platform where she got her start.

“On YouTube, I’m my own director. I’m my own producer. I can have an idea and just go with it,” Mota said at Business Insider’s Ignition conference in 2014, where she spoke about her social media superstardom.

In her interview with Cosmo, Mota discusses how she — and her personal brand — has changed since posting her first video, which showed Mota talking about beauty products she had purchased that week (these videos are called “hauls.”)

“Before getting into YouTube, I was very shy,” Mota explains, but shy or not, that first video has since garnered over four million views.

The quality of Mota’s videos has also changed greatly since began sharing her life online. For example, this popular video featuring Mota’s daily routine for autumn is a far-cry from the grainier videos from the start of her career.

Mota maintains she learned everything by simply Googling. “I didn’t take one editing class,” she says, adding that her scrappy DIY nature can be inspiring to her audience, many of them eager to follow in Mota’s footsteps.

“…They can do this too. I built it on my own and this is something that everyone is capable of doing,” she said.

Despite her internet fame, Mota still thinks of herself as a typical teenager. “I still honestly don’t consider myself to be famous,” she told Cosmo, but famous or not, there aren’t a ton of teenagers who can say their bedroom has been viewed by over 10 million people on the internet.

You can check out Mota’s full interview with Cosmopolitan here.

