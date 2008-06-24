YouTube's Anti Piracy System Takes The Weekend Off

By now the greatest minds at Google (GOOG) would have figured out how to keep clips of “The Colbert Report” and “The Daily Show” off of YouTube, right?



After all, they turned on their Video Identification System in October and declared it a success in April, right? Especially since it’s material to a $1 billion lawsuit filed by Viacom (VIA) against Google, winding its way through the system now … right?

Wrong! This clip of Stephen Colbert aping Bill O’Reilly flashed up on YouTube’s “videos being watched right now …” bar. The video — which appears to have been lifted straight from the show — was uploaded Friday and is the first result in a search for “colbert” on YouTube.

Asked about it, a Comedy Central spokeswoman says it doesn’t belong there and Viacom will be sending a letter, no doubt CCing their lawyers in the process. It’s a good one; watch it below while you can. And if you haven’t seen O’Reilly’s meltdown, best to watch that first.



