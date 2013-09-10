YouTube's Advertiser Base Is More Diverse Than Ever Before

The advertiser base on YouTube’s home page is more diverse than ever before, but media companies still account for the largest share of ad buys.

Media advertisers — including movie studios and music labels — declined from a 52% share in the second quarter of 2012 to 35% in the second quarter of 2013.

YouTube has always been a popular platform for media advertisers.

It has also had a good track record selling its oversized, premium ad units. The site’s oversized masthead ad unit sold 82% of the days in the second quarter of 2013, according to Macquarie, an investment bank.

But more and more types of advertisers are now interested in being seen on YouTube. Consumer packaged goods, financial services, and food and beverage brands accounted for 37% of homepage ads purchased in the second quarter of this year.

The greater diversity of advertisers is a sign of YouTube’s growing maturity. Although Facebook has been gaining, Google-owned YouTube remains by far the largest video property on the Web.

Download the chart and data in Excel.

Here’s a look at YouTube’s advertiser mix a year ago:

