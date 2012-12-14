The 20 Most Popular Ads On YouTube In 2012

Laura Stampler
Football ad

There are the ads you have to watch — and the ads you actually want to watch.

From Snoop Dogg/Lion rapping about Hot Pockets to a Nike Football spot that got 20 million-plus hits in less than seven months, YouTube compiled a list of 2012’s best-of-the-best: The 20 ads that people actually chose to see, sometimes over and over again.

According to its blog, “The 2012 YouTube Ads Leaderboard celebrates the U.S. ads that most moved audiences through a winning combination of promotion (paid ads) and popularity (organic views). And with over 200 million combined views, it’s proof that if you make it great, they will come.”

While some agencies showed its endless ability to make viewing gold — Wieden + Kennedy had seven ads on the list including the top spot and four Old Spice ads — there were other smaller shops that also cracked the viral code.

Creative agency: Wieden+Kennedy

Media agency: Wieden+Kennedy

Uploaded 2/1/12

Creative agency: Wieden+Kennedy

Media agency: Wieden+Kennedy

Uploaded 9/22/12

Creative agency: Doner

Media agency: Universal McCann

Uploaded 3/1/12

Creative agency: Mistress

Media agency: 360i, Starcom LA

Uploaded 6/13/12

Creative agency: Saatchi & Saatchi L.A.

Media agency: Saatchi & Saatchi L.A.

Uploaded 1/27/12

Creative agency: StrawberryFrog

Media agency: Starcom Worldwide

Uploaded 4/16/12

Creative agency: Wieden+Kennedy

Media agency: Wieden+Kennedy

Uploaded 2/1/12

Creative agency: Wieden+Kennedy

Media agency: Wieden+Kennedy

Uploaded 1/11/12

Creative agency: Threshold Interactive

Media agency: Zenith Media

Uploaded 10/10/12

Creative agency: Goodby, Silverstein & Partners

Media agency: Starcom Worldwide

Uploaded 2/2/12

Creative agency: Venables, Bell & Partners

Media agency: Mediacom

Uploaded 1/25/12

Creative agency: Wieden+Kennedy London

Media agency: Mindshare

Uploaded 3/30/12

Creative agency: Wieden+Kennedy

Media agency: Universal McCann

Uploaded 2/5/12

Creative agency: GoPro Media Team

Media Agency: PPC Associates

Uploaded 10/17/12

Creative agency: Deutsch LA

Media agency: Mediacom

Uploaded 1/30/12

Creative agency: RPA

Media agency: RPA

Uploaded 1/26/12

Creative agency: 72andSunny

Media agency: Starcom Worldwide

Uploaded 9/19/12

Creative agency: Deutsch LA

Media agency: Mediacom

Uploaded 1/18/12

Creative agency: The Marketing Arm / Davie Brown Entertainment (Los Angeles)

Media agency: OMD

Uploaded 5/18/12

Creative agency: Wieden+Kennedy

Media agency: Mindshare

Uploaded 5/18/12

