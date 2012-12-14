The 20 Most Popular Ads On YouTube In 2012

There are the ads you have to watch — and the ads you actually want to watch.



From Snoop Dogg/Lion rapping about Hot Pockets to a Nike Football spot that got 20 million-plus hits in less than seven months, YouTube compiled a list of 2012’s best-of-the-best: The 20 ads that people actually chose to see, sometimes over and over again.

According to its blog, “The 2012 YouTube Ads Leaderboard celebrates the U.S. ads that most moved audiences through a winning combination of promotion (paid ads) and popularity (organic views). And with over 200 million combined views, it’s proof that if you make it great, they will come.”

While some agencies showed its endless ability to make viewing gold — Wieden + Kennedy had seven ads on the list including the top spot and four Old Spice ads — there were other smaller shops that also cracked the viral code.

