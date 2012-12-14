The 20 Most Popular Ads On YouTube In 2012

There are the ads you have to watch — and the ads you actually want to watch.
From Snoop Dogg/Lion rapping about Hot Pockets to a Nike Football spot that got 20 million-plus hits in less than seven months, YouTube compiled a list of 2012’s best-of-the-best: The 20 ads that people actually chose to see, sometimes over and over again.
According to its blog, “The 2012 YouTube Ads Leaderboard celebrates the U.S. ads that most moved audiences through a winning combination of promotion (paid ads) and popularity (organic views). And with over 200 million combined views, it’s proof that if you make it great, they will come.”
While some agencies showed its endless ability to make viewing gold — Wieden + Kennedy had seven ads on the list including the top spot and four Old Spice ads — there were other smaller shops that also cracked the viral code.
Creative agency: Wieden+Kennedy
Media agency: Wieden+Kennedy
Uploaded 2/1/12
Creative agency: Wieden+Kennedy
Media agency: Wieden+Kennedy
Uploaded 9/22/12
Creative agency: Doner
Media agency: Universal McCann
Uploaded 3/1/12
Creative agency: Mistress
Media agency: 360i, Starcom LA
Uploaded 6/13/12
Creative agency: Saatchi & Saatchi L.A.
Media agency: Saatchi & Saatchi L.A.
Uploaded 1/27/12
Creative agency: StrawberryFrog
Media agency: Starcom Worldwide
Uploaded 4/16/12
Creative agency: Wieden+Kennedy
Media agency: Wieden+Kennedy
Uploaded 2/1/12
Creative agency: Wieden+Kennedy
Media agency: Wieden+Kennedy
Uploaded 1/11/12
Creative agency: Threshold Interactive
Media agency: Zenith Media
Uploaded 10/10/12
Creative agency: Goodby, Silverstein & Partners
Media agency: Starcom Worldwide
Uploaded 2/2/12
Creative agency: Venables, Bell & Partners
Media agency: Mediacom
Uploaded 1/25/12
Creative agency: Wieden+Kennedy London
Media agency: Mindshare
Uploaded 3/30/12
Creative agency: Wieden+Kennedy
Media agency: Universal McCann
Uploaded 2/5/12
Creative agency: GoPro Media Team
Media Agency: PPC Associates
Uploaded 10/17/12
Creative agency: Deutsch LA
Media agency: Mediacom
Uploaded 1/30/12
Creative agency: RPA
Media agency: RPA
Uploaded 1/26/12
Creative agency: 72andSunny
Media agency: Starcom Worldwide
Uploaded 9/19/12
Creative agency: Deutsch LA
Media agency: Mediacom
Uploaded 1/18/12
Creative agency: The Marketing Arm / Davie Brown Entertainment (Los Angeles)
Media agency: OMD
Uploaded 5/18/12
Creative agency: Wieden+Kennedy
Media agency: Mindshare
Uploaded 5/18/12
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.