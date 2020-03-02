A YouTuber tried to trick his friends with a Billie Eilish lookalike just a month after the singer said it was 'disrespectful' and 'not safe' for people to imitate her

- YouTuber Brent Rivera surprised his friends with a Billie Eilish lookalike just a month after Eilish herself warned against people imitating her.
- Rivera, who has over 11.5 million subscribers, had 20-year-old Nadine Yani dress in a typical Eilish outfit – a lime green sweatsuit and beanie hat. Then he got her to surprise his friends.
- None of them really fell for it, however, as up close, Yani and Eilish don’t look all that similar.
- The prank comes just one month after YouTuber Jordan Matter got Eilish’s attention when she dressed up as the singer for a video.
- She filmed a huge cheer flip with security guards, prompting Eilish to warn people against pretending to be her.
- Eilish screenshotted the video and posted to her story saying, “please stop doing this s—.”
- “It is not safe for you and it is mean to the people who don’t know any better you make me look bad,” she wrote.
- Matter posted on Instagram that she had “no intention of disrespecting Billie” and was a “big fan” of the star.
