YouTuber Trevi Moran comes out as a transgender woman: 'I've dealt with this feeling my entire life'

She made the announcement in a YouTube video called “Coming Out. I Am Female.”

She said she has battled an eating disorder and self-confidence issues to get to where she is today, and encouraged others to find themselves.

Moran is a friend of YouTuber Tana Mongeau and is a regular on her show “MTV No Filter.”

She also appeared on “The X Factor” when she was 13.

YouTuber Trevi Moran has come out as a transgender woman.

She announced her new name, Trevi, and the fact she identifies as a woman in a YouTube video called “Coming Out. I Am Female.”

She said she had tried filming the video multiple times, and wasn’t sure where to start. But she settled on “Hi, My name is Trevi Moran. I am a transgender female.”

“I’ve dealt with this feeling my entire life, and I know that I’m a woman deep down inside. It’s just a feeling you know,” she said. “I hit a rock in my journey in 2017 when I thought I wasn’t transgender because I thought that people were pushing me to be transgender. I just had a lot of demons back then. A lot of eating disorder stuff, self-confidence issues. It wasn’t the time for me to come out back then. But now I’m here, and I’m transgender.”

She said she initially had “this whole thing” planned out with her announcement, including a photoshoot and new music, but “it didn’t feel right.”

“I feel like I’m glamorizing it and trying to capitalise off it, and it’s just not the situation,” she said. “I’m just sick of waiting, I just wanted to sit down and tell you that I’m a transgender woman.”

Moran said she has been on female hormones for two months, and her “brain is just everywhere.”

“I’m going through a lot right now,” she said. “All just because I want to be me and express myself.”

She said she’s filmed the whole process so far and is planning a docu-series, which will be called “Trevi: The Transition.”

Tana Mongeau / YouTube Tana Mongeau and Trevi Moran.

Moran appeared on “The X Factor” when she was 13 years old, and is a regular on her friend Tana Mongeau’s show “MTV No Filter.”

Mongeau was criticised recently for the way she was behaving on a night out around Moran, who is a recovering alcoholic.

In her video, Moran encouraged fans to be introspective if they’re coming to terms with their own identity.

“If you’re ever lost, just don’t go out,” she said. “Go in. Go in and find yourself, because going out and distracting yourself defeats the purpose.”

Moran ended the video by saying she goes by Trevi now.

“That’s my life,” she said.

Watch the full video below.

