YouTuber James Charles says he has gotten lip filler and 'preventative' Botox for forehead wrinkles

At one point in the video, Campbell asked Charles whether or not he’d gotten any cosmetic treatments.

“I have lip filler, I have Botox, I’m very open about it,” Charles responded. “I don’t have too much of it, but my dad has literally the worst forehead wrinkles you could imagine on anybody, ever, so for me, my Botox was very much just preventative because my dad and I have a very, very similar face.”

“You’re too young!” Campbell responded.

“There’s not a lot in there,” Charles said. “I can definitely still move everything around, and just a little bit of filler in the lips because it was needed.”

Botox, also known as botulinum toxin therapy, is one of the popular cosmetic procedures in the US, according to the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD).

To receive the treatment, a dermatologist injects the medication into targeted muscles on the face or neck. The toxin relaxes the muscles, which smooths fine lines and wrinkles. The effects typically last between three and four months, according to AAD.

Fillers, which can be used to restore lost fullness in the face, neck, or lips, are another category of popular cosmetic treatments, according to the AAD.

Charles isn’t the first star to open up about cosmetic procedures.

Kylie Jenner made headlines when she said that she got lip fillers on an episode of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” in 2015.

“I have temporary lip fillers. It’s just an insecurity of mine, and it’s what I wanted to do,” she said in the episode.

“Friends” star Courtney Cox opened up about getting fillers and then choosing to have them dissolved in an interview with NewBeauty in 2017.

“I’ve had all my fillers dissolved,” she told NewBeauty. “I’m as natural as I can be. I feel better because I look like myself.”

Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic/Getty Images James Charles spoke to Campbell about what it was like to attend the Met Gala in 2019.

In the episode of “No Filter with Naomi,” Charles also discussed his YouTube career and shared what it was like to attend the Met Gala in 2019, which he said he was nervous to attend.

“I was so beyond nervous it’s not even funny,” he told Campbell of the Met Gala.

Charles told Campbell that he began his makeup career “by accident” after doing his friend’s makeup when she was running late for an appointment.

After making his friend look “beautiful,” Charles started doing makeup on himself. The beauty guru â€” who now has 22 million YouTube subscribers(and counting) â€” soon began posting the photos on social media, where some of his photos went viral and helped propel him to fame.

Representatives for James Charles did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

