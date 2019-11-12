10 YouTubers who showed off their style at the 2019 People's Choice Awards

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/Getty Images Beauty YouTuber Jackie Aina attends the 2019 People’s Choice Awards.

Hollywood celebrities weren’t the only stars to attend the 2019 People’s Choice Awards on Sunday. YouTubers also attended the Santa Monica event.

From David Dobrik to Tana Mongeau, some of the internet’s biggest stars showed up wearing fashionable ensembles. Mongeau matched Colleen Ballinger in a sparkling red gown, while Bretman Rock stole the show in a silver suit with a sheer top.

Here’s what 10 YouTube stars wore to this year’s event.

Tana Mongeau arrived in a glamorous red gown.

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/Getty Images Tana Mongeau attends the 2019 People’s Choice Awards on Sunday.

The YouTuber’s dress had a semi-sheer skirt that extended into a short train, and a single strap that wrapped around her left shoulder.

Mongeau, who’s known for her story-time videos, also wore red lipstick and styled her hair in loose waves.

Jackie Aina opted for a metallic minidress and Christian Louboutin heels.

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/Getty Images Jackie Aina attends the 2019 People’s Choice Awards on Sunday.

The beauty YouTuber looked glamorous in the long-sleeved dress, which also had a V-shaped neckline and ruched skirt.

To add some extra shine, Aina donned snakeskin-printed heels and glossy lipstick.

Bretman Rock stole the show in a silver suit with a sheer top underneath.

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/Getty Images Bretman Rock attends the 2019 People’s Choice Awards on Sunday.

His outfit was comprised of shiny grey pants, a silver snakeskin blazer, and a mesh top with a plunging neckline. To complete his look, he wore patent-leather boots and layers of silver chains.

The beauty YouTuber also incorporated makeup into his red-carpet look, donning sharp black eyeliner and nude lip gloss. He later took home the award for beauty influencer of 2019.

Colleen Ballinger rocked a red minidress with puffy sleeves.

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/Getty Images Colleen Ballinger attends the 2019 People’s Choice Awards on Sunday.

The YouTube comedian might be known for her quirky character Miranda Sings online, but she proved her fashion sense on the red carpet.

She matched her red lipstick to her dazzling dress, and also donned a statement pair of clear heels with pointed black toes.

David Dobrik was the most casually-dressed YouTuber on the red carpet.

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/Getty Images David Dobrik attends the 2019 People’s Choice Awards on Sunday.

He donned a simple black shirt, which he wears in many of his YouTube videos, and pinstriped pants. He also carried a disposable camera, which he used to take photos for his Instagram account, David’s Disposable.

Dobrik later took home the award for social star of 2019.

Desi Perkins sparkled in a green dress with a thigh-high slit.

Rodin Eckenroth/Stringer/Getty Images Desi Perkins attends the 2019 People’s Choice Awards on Sunday.

The right side of her dress was held up by a sparkling strap, while the left side had a long sleeve. The beauty YouTuber completed her look with a matching velvet clutch and green sandals.

Rickey Thompson chose a monochromatic look for the red-carpet event.

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/Getty Images Rickey Thompson attends the 2019 People’s Choice Awards on Sunday.

While Thompson rose to fame on Vine and Instagram, he now stars in the YouTube Red series “Foursome.”

He turned heads at the 2019 PCA’s by wearing a green suit with puffy sleeves and a belt around the waist. Thompson also wore numerous rings and black shoes with giant gold buckles.

Rachel Levin donned a long-sleeved dress with daring cutouts.

Rodin Eckenroth/Stringer/Getty Images Rachel Levin attends the 2019 People’s Choice Awards on Sunday.

The beauty YouTuber’s gown was sleek and included two gold chains that wrapped around her waist.

Levin also brought back a hair trend from the early aughts: a ponytail on the top of her head.

Andrea Russett rocked a white pantsuit covered in sparkles.

Rodin Eckenroth/Stringer/Getty Images Andrea Russett attends the 2019 People’s Choice Awards on Sunday.

Russett, who posts lifestyle videos on YouTube, paired her pantsuit with a sparkling black crop top and pointed heels. She also wore her hair in a ponytail with two loose strands that framed her face.

Alisha Marie wore a dress that combined some of the night’s biggest fashion trends.

Rodin Eckenroth/Stringer/Getty Images Alisha Marie attends the 2019 People’s Choice Awards on Sunday.

Not only did the YouTuber’s dress have puffy sleeves, but it also had a thigh-high slit and was covered in sparkles. To complete her look, she wore a bunch of rings and see-through heels.

