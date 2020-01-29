A YouTuber whose ex-boyfriend faked her death said she never wanted to be a part of the hoax

YouTuber ImJayStation’s ex-girlfriend has spoken out about the hoax that faked her death.

Alexia Marano, who is very much alive, posted a video to her own channel on Wednesday where she told her side of the story.

While ImJayStation, real name Jason Ethier, claimed Marano was trying to ruin his life with false accusations, Marano said Ethier was controlling and mean to her.

She said she only helped Ethier with the hoax videos out of fear, but now realises he “needs to be stopped.”

Online commentators have watched the entire story unfold with suspicion because it is still unclear whether the tears Ethier and Marano are shedding are real, or if this is just a continued scheme to get more views and subscribers.

Alexia Marano, the now ex-girlfriend of YouTuber ImJayStation,posted a video on Wednesday where she listed off the problematic abusive behaviours of her ex and explained how she never wanted to be part of his hoax to tell everyone she died.

ImJayStation, real name Jason Ethier, posted a video to his 5.4 million subscribers on January 21 saying that Marano had been killed by a drunk driver. He then visited a “memorial” and “made contact” with her spirit via a Ouija board in subsequent videos.

A few days later, Ethier admitted that Marano was actually very much alive and claimed she was part of the plan all along. In the video, he also alleged Marano had left him in the middle of the night and was now trying to ruin his life by accusing him of assault with a weapon.

“Alexia is trying to ruin my life because of videos that she helped me make,” he said in the video. “I now face serious charges and can’t leave my house without getting arrested, and I did not even commit the crime.”

Alexia’s side of the story

Marano posted a video of her side of the story a day later, called “ALEXIA IS ALIVE (truth about ImJaystation).” She told the story of how they met in August 2019 and how she originally found Ethier “really weird” until she got to know him.

She said the Ethier was sweet and “quirky” at the start of their relationship, but then got suspicious and controlling, searched through her phone while she was asleep, and wanted her to delete all social media as he got more and more paranoid about her cheating.

“I was honestly really shocked because I never saw this side of Jay before,” Marano said, starting to cry.

“Because before that he was just really sweet towards me and made me feel really special and so good. I went from feeling on top of the world to just complete scum in a matter of minutes.”

Marano said she increasingly felt isolated and alone, which is typical for victims of emotional abuse and coercive control, but kept forgiving Ethier because she liked him so much.

“All I ever wanted was for him to be nice to me,” she said through tears. “But I felt like he was just constantly being mean to me for some reason. If I didn’t do exactly what he said he would get so mad.”

She said she never agreed to the hoax because she didn’t want to upset her younger fans, but she helped Ethier anyway out of fear. She said she felt “sick to her stomach” from the moment he posted the first video because “I didn’t want to play with anyone’s emotions.”

‘This guy needs to be stopped’

When the videos were posted, Marano said she started receiving hundreds of messages and phone calls from concerned fans and family members, and she wasn’t allowed to tell anyone the truth.

She said it was at this point she decided to pack up her belongings and leave Ethier, which is where the video ends. But not before she smiles and tells viewers to subscribe to her channel.

Shortly afterwards, Marano posted again, claiming that Ethier had re-uploaded her video to their shared account without her permission and was copyright claiming it.

“This guy needs to be stopped,” she said. “Jay is so concerned about views and money that he is trying to profit off my own video.”

Dreamteam / YouTube Alexia and Jay on the Dream Team channel.

The quest for content knows no bounds

Marano and Ethier have a shared channel together called Dream Team, which has over 300,000 subscribers. During the hoax, Ethier said it was Marano’s “final wish” to reach a million subs. He later admitted this was simply a ploy to “gain traction” on that channel. All of Dream Team’s videos have now been deleted.

Many online commentators have watched the situation unfold with suspicion, with some thinking the continuation of the drama is simply for attention.

There are even theories that Ethier hired an actor to come to his house in a Toronto police uniform and tell him about Marano’s accusations.

It’s hard to know what’s real because Ethier has now freely admitted his videos were a ruse to gain subscribers, and he doesn’t seem to have a line he won’t cross for content. For example, he has pretended to contact the spirits of Mac Miller, XXXtentacion, and YouTuber Etika who tragically died by suicide in June 2019.

As H3H3’s Ethan Klein put it: “This guy would murder his f—ing grandma if it got him more subscribers.”

Whether Marano’s claims of abuse are real, or if this has all been an elaborate scheme to build up a following on her own channel, is very unclear at this point.

Insider has contacted Ethier and Marano for comment.

