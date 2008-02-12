YouTube: Who Needs Big Media?

Mediaweek remembers that Viacom and NBC U are still in a standoff with Google’s YouTube. Neither company allows their stuff on the world’s most popular video site, choosing instead to sign deals with other portals, keep it on their in-house properties; Viacom’s also fighting Google in court.



Guess who hasn’t noticed? Users, who continue to flock to YouTube, helping the site gain share while its competitors at MySpace, Viacom, and Microsoft all wither.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.