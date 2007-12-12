YouTube: We'll Sell Ads On (Some Of) Your Videos (GOOG)

Google’s YouTube is ramping up its program that allows users to generate ad revenue from videos they upload. YouTube launched a test version of the system earlier this year, and says it has added “over 100” users who have generated “millions of video views” each week. YouTube sells the ads and gives uploaders a cut; no word on how much money YouTube or its video-makers have made to date.

But before you get your hopes up, be warned: YouTube isn’t interested in selling ads on every dog-on-skateboard video it receives. It’s only going to accept “users who have built a significant audience on YouTube (as measured by video views, subscribers, etc.) and who consistently comply with the YouTube Terms of Use.” Example (old news to YouTube watchers, still slightly astonishing to the rest of us) after jump.

