YouTube is reportedly trying to figure out how to stream 360-degree videos

YouTube is developing a way to stream 360-degree video and has been talking to the manufacturers of 360-degree cameras, according to BuzzFeed News.

The company, which is owned by Google, has been hosting 360-degree video since last March. The videos play normally, and the user can scroll around and see different angles and views. Facebook has implemented the feature for its video service, too.

Some camera makers can currently stream 360-degree video, but YouTube is looking to develop a way for anyone to do it on a global scale, just like 2D video streams.

360-degree video is created by “stitching” together the video from multiple cameras, which is usually done after the video has been taken. Doing it live, however, would require much more processing power.

Certain cameras, such as GoPro’s Odyssey can stitch together the video in real-time, but the camera was developed in partnership with Google, meaning YouTube knows the exact specifications. The software would have to work with any kind of 360-degree camera, according to BuzzFeed News.

One of the reasons YouTube could have been meeting with manufacturers is to establish a standard specification for 360-degree cameras, which would make it easier for YouTube to build the technology to live stream the video.

Here is an example of 360-degree video on YouTube:

