YouTube Wants To Become Even More Brand Friendly [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:



YouTube is inviting brands to join its “Partner Program” which gives them tools, data, and training to fully take advantage of the medium. General Electric, Johnson & Johnson, PepsiCo, and American Express are the first brands invited to the pilot program.

There a new talent agency that wants to make “Vine stars.” We’ll see how long that lasts given the recent launch of Instagram’s video feature.

AKQA announced its 2013 Future Lions winners.

Given the recent firing of Men’s Wearhouse founder and spokesman George Zimmer, the New York Times takes a look at what it means to have a founder act as the face of a brand.

The navy is responding to the scandal regarding Cap’n Crunch’s captain status.

David Berkowitz is leaving 360i to be the new CMO of MRY.

Elena Parker is the new creative technologist at Campfire.

Tim Suther is the new CMO of JPMorgan Chase. He comes from the database marketing company Acxiom.

Previously on Business Insider Advertising:

Lululemon, Urban Outfitters, And Other Advertisers Are Already All Over Instagram’s New Video Feature

Tumblr’s David Karp Says Advertisers Are More Talented Than Anyone In Silicon Valley

That Incredible, Gruesome, Jaws-Inspired Russian Tampon Ad Is Actually Not Real

‘Mostly-Vegan’ Actress Stars In Carl’s Jr.’s Sexy Chicken Salad Ad

British Lawmakers Say Ad Mogul Charles Saatchi Was Let Off Too Easily For Choking Celeb Chef Wife

What Social Media Means To Conan

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.