YouTube Videos Capture Huge Syrian Protests

Syrian activists say the video above shows tumultuous protests today in Hama, Syria’s fourth largest city, calling for an end to the regime of President Bashar al-Assad, reports The Lede blog.



Fifteen demonstrators were shot and killed by security forces in four cities in Syria during massive protests across the country.



Read more posts on Silicon Valley Blog »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.