The incredible story of how a YouTube video united two women who had no clue they were twins

Sam Futerman and Anaïs Bordier were living two very different lives. Futerman, raised in New Jersey, was an LA-based actress who had starred in movies like “Memoirs of a Geisha” and TV shows like “Kroll Show.” Bordier was raised in Paris and studying to be a fashion designer in London.

Neither of them knew that they had an identical twin.

“We were identical twins, both born in Korea, and adopted by separate families. She grew up in France, I grew up in New Jersey,” Futerman told INSIDER in an interview. “She saw me in a YouTube video, and sent me a message on Facebook.”

One of Bordier’s friends had discovered one of Futerman’s YouTube videos and realised that the two looked remarkably similar, and the two of them eventually connected through social media.

Futerman, who made a hit YouTube video about what it’s like to be adopted, decided to turn the surreal experience into a documentary called “Twinsters,” which she co-directed with Ryan Miyamato. “Twinsters” is unique in that Futerman basically decided to turn the camera on at all times in order to candidly capture her connection with her newfound twin.

“I made a conscious decision to not alter anything. Not set anything up. Not plan anything,” Futerman said.

This lead to a lot of great scenes, like the moment that the two of them officially found out that they were twins through a DNA test: their reaction is less one of shock and more one of “duh.”

“We just kind of had to sit back and let it unfold. It’s like life, I guess. You don’t know what’s gonna come,” Futerman said.

The two of them are separated once again, but closer than ever.

“Twinsters” is now streaming on Netflix.

Story by Ian Phillips and editing by Kristen Griffin

