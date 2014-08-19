This Tool Makes It Super Easy To Turn A YouTube Video Into A Gif

We’ve written about a number of different apps and sites that let you turn a video into a GIF, but a new tool called GIF YouTube is our new favourite.

The tool was created by three Harvard dropouts who decided that their time would be best spent enabling GIF-making. And they did a pretty good job keeping it simple.

All you have to do is type in “gif” before YouTube in your video’s URL, and you’ll be directed to a site that converts the clip into a gif. You can select a start time and length to shorten the video, and the site automatically creates a GIF for you. No screenshotting or heavy editing necessary.

The site will provide a link for the GIF that you can share on social media, but you can also just right click and save it so that you can directly insert into your emails (or blogs).

So let’s say you want to create a GIF of Beyonce’s Countdown. You just add “gif” to the URL like so.

You’ll be automatically directed to GIF YouTube where you can select the starting point of 0:39 and a GIF length of 5 seconds.

And then you’ll be able to share your GIF or save it before creating your next masterpiece.

Here’s the final product.

