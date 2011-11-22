YouTube Upgrades HTML5 Player As It Prepares To Replace Flash

Noah Davis
Mark another check for HTML5.The Google Operating System blog notes a series of improvements YouTube made to its HTML5 player.

Here’s a rundown of the additions:

  • enable annotations and captions
  • copy embed code and URL
  • native full-screen support for Firefox and Chrome
  • 480p and 1080p options

The moves are another blow in Flash’s inevitable defeat.

