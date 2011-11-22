YouTube Upgrades HTML5 Player As It Prepares To Replace Flash

youtube html5

Mark another check for HTML5.The Google Operating System blog notes a series of improvements YouTube made to its HTML5 player.



Here’s a rundown of the additions:

enable annotations and captions

copy embed code and URL

native full-screen support for Firefox and Chrome

480p and 1080p options

The moves are another blow in Flash’s inevitable defeat.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.