YouTube Is Tweaking Its Comments Policy To Stop People From Drawing Pornographic Pictures [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:

YouTube is tweaking its comments policy again, after the big changes Google made to make YouTube safer for brands yielded some unintended consequences. The move to allow links in comments led to an increase in spam and the removal of a maximum character limit has allowed people to use a computer drawing technique known as ASCII to create artwork that is sometimes pornographic. The new YouTube comments will have better detection of spam links and ASCII art detection, and comments will not be displayed for as long as they’d previously been.

The boy band One Direction stars in a new ad for Macy’s this holiday season.

“Forget the carving knife, I’m like to spoon.” We’re a day late on this, but Lowe Campbell Ewald’s video of pick-up lines for turkeys is pretty great.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

The European Commission published a set of recommendations for stricter privacy protections in the wake of the ongoing revelations coming from the National Security Administration’s data leaks.

Former TBWA\Chiat\Day New York creative chief Mark Figliulo is working with Team Sprint from his new creative agency, Figliulo & Partners.

Golfsmith International has moved its creative business to Doner. The account was previously held by GCF.

AOL Networks CEO Bob Lord predicts that 2014 will be the year marketers “fall in love with automation.”

RadioShack’s Black Friday e-mail offers will change in real time depending on when people open them.

Previously on Business Insider Advertising:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.