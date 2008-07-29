YouTube To Partners: Oops, We Owe You Money

YouTube (GOOG) is admitting it miscalculated May advertising revenue and underpaid content “partners” by up to 5%, according to an email obtained by Daisy Whitney at TVWeek. YouTube pays content partners 55% of ad revenue, which generally comes out to about $8.25 for 1,000 views for the standard $15 CPM overlay ads it sells to advertisers.



According to the email, the company says it had previously calculated an impression for any video watched more than 30 seconds. But, after unspecified “enhancements” were made it “analysed the reports and noticed that, related to the new change, some minor corrections needed to be made to the revenue numbers.”

YouTube says “any change to revenue should be zero or, in some cases, positive up to around 5%.”

YouTube didn’t specify what “enhancements” it made to its accounting methods, but the fact that revenue is going up for some producers indicates it may have been undercounting impressions. YouTube recently stopped counting views generated when a video plays automatically, but that change wouldn’t have increased the number of impressions per video. We’re looking into it and will let you know if we learn more.

