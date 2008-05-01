YouTube's Pretend Presidential Debate: Not A Bad Idea, Really

YouTube announced that it’s going to host a presidential debate in September in New Orleans. Big question: will any of the candidates show up?



Nope. That’s because this isn’t a real, bona-fide presidential debate: There are four of them (three presidentail debates and vp debate) and all of them have been set up by Commission on Presidential Debates many moons ago. The pretend YouTube debate isn’t on the schedule.

The would-be debateis a publicity stunt, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing: In this case YouTube, the city of New Orleans and the state of Louisiana are trying to remind the country that the city got wiped out nearly three years ago and hasn’t really recovered. They make their case in the video below.



