If you haven’t seen the trailer for The Social Network, the forthcoming movie about the founding of Facebook, make sure you’re sitting down, and go watch it here.



If you have seen it, you can laugh at it all over again with this parody trailer for The Movie Website, a (nonexistent) film about the founding of YouTube:



