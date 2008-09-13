YouTube Thanks ABC For A Great Sarah Palin Interview

It’s been a big week for GOP vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin, who gave her first solo network interview with ABC’s Charlie Gibson, and quickly went from Wikipedia curiosity to YouTube phenom.



Consider: Over the past week, videos mentioning Palin — including her acceptance speech, pirated news clips and dozens of parodies, including this by Web comedienne Lisa Nova, have been getting more views than either Barack Obama or her running mate, according to Web analytics firm TubeMogul:

Palin: 38 million

Obama: 29 million

McCain: 25 million

ABC News’ Charlie Gibson landed the biggest get of this presidential cycle, but he didn’t reap all the benefits on the Web. More people have watched clips of Gibson’s interview on YouTube (2,821,305) than on ABCNews.com (600,000).

ABC’s version is running with pre-roll advertising, but ABC doesn’t appear to be making any ad revenue from video on YouTube, either pirated or posted through fair use. Among them: this now infamous clip of Gibson baffling Palin on the “Bush Doctrine” (242,284 views) posted by Talking Points Memo:



